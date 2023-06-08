Flag

Now that Memorial Day is behind us and summer lies ahead, many people start thinking about their Independence Day festivities: buying fireworks, planning picnics and cookouts, etc. Between now and then, however, is a holiday that, tragically, is all too often overlooked.

June 14 is Flag Day: a holiday set aside for Americans to celebrate our national colors, the Stars & Stripes, in defense of which over a million men and women have sacrificed their lives.

