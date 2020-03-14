One of the greatest assets that Partners for Healing (PFH) has attained during its years of life-changing service is nurse practitioner Faith LeGrone.
Faith joined the PFH crew in September 2016. As a nurse practitioner, she is allowed to give diagnoses, prescribe medication and more. She has provided care to over 615 patients during her time at the nonprofit.
She sees patients at PFH two days per week. She also works as needed at Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg as a registered nurse.
“I was job searching on Indeed and found that PFH was looking for a nurse practitioner,” LeGrone said. “I applied immediately and they called me in for an interview. I have been here ever since.”
“I really like that we are helping the working uninsured and what PFH provides for them,” she said. “Not everyone has health insurance and those people lack access to health care. Partners is here for them. Helping that population out is part of why I have stayed here.”
LeGrone earned an associate degree in liberal arts from Martin Methodist in 1981 and went on to Auburn University for one year before joining the U.S. Air Force in 1982. She served until 1986. During her service, she was stationed in San Antonio, Texas and Pensacola, Florida. She also did an 18-month overseas tour of duty in Japan and worked with A-10 fighter pilots.
“After I finished my service, I decided to go back to school and earned an associate degree in nursing from Calhoun Community College in Decatur, Alabama, becoming a registered nurse,” LeGrone said. “After a few years, I went back to school and earned my bachelor degree in nursing at Martin Methodist in 2013. I was going to stop there, but my friend talked me into continuing on with the goal of becoming a nurse practitioner. I graduated in January 2016 and began working at PFH shortly after.”
“I like the staff we have,” LeGrone said. “I also have several patients that I have seen ever since I started working here. I have built relationships with them. The majority of them have done great with weight loss as well as lowering their blood pressure. It is always exciting for them to come in and tell me about their progress. I love seeing improvements in their labs and overall health in those patients.”
LeGrone grew up on a dairy farm as a child. She has had her own farm for about five years, currently farming haired sheep, chickens, cows and guinea fowl. She also has dogs and cats.
“My husband’s degree is in animal science, so we have farmed forever. Right now with my sheep, I have about 36 ewes and one ram. It is currently lambing season so our ewes are either close to giving birth or have recently had a lamb,” she said. “We have had multiple twins born, so our population of lambs go up every day. My son has a few that he will bottle feed and we will raise them and keep them as pets. We will never sell those.”
“I think it is important for the community to know that PFH is here,” she said. “We do not ask for money from our patients. We survive on donations, fundraisers and some dollars from the state. Lynn, our director, is doing a great job in finding new grants. It is really surprising that so many people still do not know that we are here to help.”
“There used to be a stigma attached to not having insurance, but the fact is that people need healthcare,” LeGrone said.
For more information about Partners for Healing, visit their Facebook page, call 455-5014 or stop by. The nonprofit is located at 109 W. Blackwell St.
Katelyn Lawson may be reached at klawson@tullahomanews.com.