Botty McBotFace will be one of the competitors for the Hands-On Science Center’s “T-Town Beat Down” robot fighting competition Saturday, July 22. Botty McBotFace is a part of Team Forklift Certified and will compete in the one pound “Antweight” bracket.
Saturday night is going to be alright for fighting as the Hands-On Science Center will host an all-day robot fighting competition this Saturday.
“Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Hands-On Science Center presents an epic Robot Fighting competition, reminiscent of the popular BattleBots series,” HOSC officials said. “This action-packed event will feature 38 formidable robots from across the eastern US, engaging in 88 thrilling battles that will leave you on the edge of your seat.”
The event will take place on Saturday, July 22, at the science center, located at 101 Mitchell Blvd, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Witness the excitement as sparks fly, smoke billows and the arena shakes with the impact of these mechanical gladiators,” officials said. “The intense battles will showcase the innovative designs, engineering prowess and sheer power of these robotic creations.”
General admission is $7.75, where guests can watch the pit crews in action as they prepare the robots for battle, the robot sumo fights live and the main event fight that will be streamed from the theater to multiple TVs throughout the center. For an enhanced experience, guest can pay for an additional $5 ticket for access to the theater where they can watch the main event live in the auditorium.
“Don't miss out on this incredible display of engineering marvels, fierce competition, and adrenaline-pumping action,” HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon said. “Mark your calendars for the Robot Fights at the Hands-On Science Center and prepare for a day of non-stop excitement.”
HOSC officials advise those interested to secure their tickets as capacity may be reached quickly, especially before 2 p.m. that day. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website here and select “special events” to purchase both general admission tickets and tickets for the live action in the theater.