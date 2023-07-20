Robot fight Botty McBotFace

Botty McBotFace will be one of the competitors for the Hands-On Science Center’s “T-Town Beat Down” robot fighting competition Saturday, July 22. Botty McBotFace is a part of Team Forklift Certified and will compete in the one pound “Antweight” bracket.

 Photo provided

Saturday night is going to be alright for fighting as the Hands-On Science Center will host an all-day robot fighting competition this Saturday.

“Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Hands-On Science Center presents an epic Robot Fighting competition, reminiscent of the popular BattleBots series,” HOSC officials said. “This action-packed event will feature 38 formidable robots from across the eastern US, engaging in 88 thrilling battles that will leave you on the edge of your seat.”

Robot fight in action

