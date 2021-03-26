Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.