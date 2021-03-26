After canceling last year due to the pandemic, the 41A Music Festival is back.
The Highland Rim Kiwanis Club has announced that the 41A Music Festival will be returning as a one-day event on Sept. 25 at Grider Stadium.
“After quarantining for a year and thinking about some of the great 41A Festivals of years past, we are very excited to announce the return of the Annual - Except during a Pandemic - 41A Festival,” the announcement read.
In May 2020, the club announced the festival would not be happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Festival Chair Jason Redd, the move to the baseball stadium will provide better crowd control.
“That helps us a lot to control the crowd, so we see who’s coming in and who’s going out,” Redd said. “It’s just easier to control the crowd if we’re at the stadium.”
Redd said a big bonus to changing venues is there will be an abundance of parking options, such as between the high school and adjacent areas.
“That’s always been a struggle in the downtown area when we had it downtown, so that should help a little bit as well,” Redd said.
Redd added there will not be a dedicated kid’s zone this year. Instead, children who get tired of the music can go to adjacent Frazier McEwen Park to play instead.
“There is an opportunity for people who want to bring their kids,” he said. “When the kids get tired of hearing music and being in the crowd they can go to the playground to play.”
Regardless of the changes, the Highland Rim Kiwanis Club is asking everyone to come out and support the club.
The festival is a major fundraiser for the Highland Rim Kiwanis to help children in the area through various charities. Redd stated the club has raised over $100,000 from previous festivals to give back to the community through children’s charity organizations.
“This is a fundraiser that raises money for children’s charities, and it shouldn’t really matter where it is at,” Redd said. “The cause is good, the entertainment will be good, the food and beverage will be good and we hope people will continue to support us despite the change.”
For more updates about the festival, follow the 41A Music Festival—Highland Rim Kiwanis Facebook page and see future editions of The Tullahoma News.