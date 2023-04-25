Coffee County Drug Court
Photo provided

The executive director of the Coffee County Drug Court Foundation retired from his position on the eve of the release of a scathing comptroller citing major mismanagement within the fundraising arm of the local nonprofit organization.

CCDCF Director Mike Lewis reportedly tendered his retirement papers Thursday, one day before the state released the detailed report questioning the financial handling of the Foundation. The Drug Court is a two-year treatment and after-care program for nonviolent offenders in Coffee County. The Foundation is overseen by a board of directors which investigators determined had limited oversight of Lewis, the group not meeting since 2021 and having no meetings in 2020. Tennessee's 82 recovery courts are judicially-supervised court dockets that reduce correctional costs, protect community safety, and improve public welfare. In recovery courts, non-violent individuals with substance use disorders participate in treatment while under close legal and clinical supervision.