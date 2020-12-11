Magazine readers now have a new, virtual way to access their favorite periodicals, according to library officials.
The Coffee County Lannom Memorial Library announced more than 2,500 popular magazines in English and Spanish are now available to download and read 24/7 through a popular mobile app. Users with a library card can read digital magazines as well as eBooks and audiobooks through Libby, a digital eBook and audiobook app by OverDrive.
“We are excited to be able to offer even more titles and languages to our digital magazine collection at this time when not all of our patrons are able to physically visit our library,” said Lannom Library Assistant Director Leslie Warren.
Digital magazines have no wait lists or holds, do not count toward checkout limits for the library and provide readers the option to renew their selections. Lannom Library patrons can also download magazines to Libby for offline use should they choose. Readers can also browse lists of magazines within the app and search by format to find available titles.
Top titles offered include “Garden and Gun” and “The New Yorker,” as well as many other popular publications supplied by ZINIO (previously available through the RBdigital app).
Readers may browse the Tennessee Regional eBook and Audiobook Download System (READS) through Libby to find whatever literary selection they like and instantly borrow titles for free with a valid library card. The service is compatible with all major computers and devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook.
Just like the physical library, readers borrow books for a certain amount of time before their selection expires. Because of the automatic expiration of titles, there are no late fees associated with Libby.
To get started enjoying digital magazines, ebooks, audiobooks and more, download Libby through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or visit reads.overdrive.com.