Following a vote by the Tennessee General Assembly, the state charge for license tag renewals has been suspended through June 30, 2023. Coffee County motorists will only have to pay the $5.25 charged by the county clerk’s office for registration.
The suspension will cost the state $121 million. That amount, which will come out of the highway fund, will be replaced by general fund surplus.
State Rep. David Hawk (R-Greeneville) said lawmakers looked for ways to return some money to consumers after a fiscal year that has produced a $3 billion surplus over budgeted revenues with still time to go for collections.
“Because there are so many over collections, in terms of non-recurring ways we can get dollars back to taxpayers, we felt this was a great way to do that,” Hawk said. “So the state’s portion of your wheel tax is going away starting the next fiscal year in July.”
The move will impact an estimated five million vehicles and 170,000 motorcycles. Locally, the clerk’s office is waiting for official notification on the waiving of the state’s portion of the tax to know exactly what the charge will be to locals.
Those going to get their plates will have an option to have “In God We Trust” on their plate at no extra charge. Motorists wanting the “In God We Trust” option should ask for it when getting their tags.