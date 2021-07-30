Alex Butaud was recently named executive director at Life Care Center of Tullahoma, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.
“Alex understands our mission in caring for our residents and has a driven business mind to succeed all while keeping his residents top priority,” said Travis Hillis, vice president of parent company Life Care Centers of America’s River Region, which encompasses 11 facilities in Tennessee and Kentucky. “He enjoys watching his associates grow while offering servant leadership.”
Butaud shared, “I wanted to help change the way long-term care is viewed. There’s a stigma out there that nursing homes are just places people go to die, and that is really not true. Our job is to help make people’s lives the best they can be.”
Before coming to Life Care Center of Tullahoma, Butaud served as administrator at Signature HealthCARE of Clarksville. He started his career in senior care in 2018 with Signature and was pleased for the opportunity to move back to Tullahoma, where he and his wife, Caylyn, are both from.
Butaud has a master’s degree in health care administration with a focus in informatics from Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville and a bachelor’s degree in exercise science with a minor in public health from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky.
Life Care Center of Tullahoma, located at 1715 North Jackson St., is one of 27 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Tennessee managed by Life Care Centers of America.
Founded in 1976, Life Care is a nationwide health care company. With headquarters in Cleveland, Tennessee, Life Care manages more than 200 nursing, post-acute and Alzheimer’s centers in 28 states. For more information about Life Care, visit lcca.com.