A local church has answered the prayers of a local family by providing them with an automobile.
Romans 12:13 states “share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality.” The verse’s message was put into practice by the staff of Life Change Church Tullahoma as they presented a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta to the Akers family.
Brittany and Chad Akers have been without a car for the last six months due to their previous car being totaled in an accident. They were not able to purchase a new car, as Chad has been out of work for eight months and recovering from a broken leg he received in April of last year.
“I broke my fibula in half,” Chad said. “It’s the one that holds all your muscles and tendons, so that’s what made it hard to heal. I’m still not healed, but I can walk.”
Soon afterward, Chad got a job in shipping and receiving at Freedom Industries, but without a vehicle as transportation, he was forced to ride a bike to and from work. Chad said he took for granted how much travel time is cut from using a car versus a bike. His travel time to work is about an hour and a half on a bike versus five minutes with a car.
“I didn’t understand that concept either, until I had to go through it,” Chad said.
At the same time of losing their car, the Akers family started attending Life Change Church Tullahoma (LCCT). The Rev. Christian Watts said as he and the church staff got to know the family, they realized they were in need while working so hard to get back on their feet.
“That’s a key thing with us, as we can see they are putting forth an effort to put some skin in the game,” Watts said. “That encourages us, and we will do everything we can to help.”
Watts said the opportunity to help them to get along was laid on the hearts of the staff, and they began to keep an eye out for anything.
During the holiday season, Watts said the church has been assisting people in myriad ways, from helping with prescription medicine to keeping a food pantry available for anyone needing food. Watts said the church family tries to bring blessings to others.
“God has continued to be a blessing to us as a church, so we try to be a blessing to others,” Watts said.
Watts emphasized he would love to help everyone who needs assistance, but realistically he knows he cannot, and figuring out who genuinely needs it is the hardest part.
“We help people as much as we can, but deciphering is the hardest part,” Watts said.
He added what was important is that while he cannot help everyone, he can help someone.
“There’s one thing that’s key to everyone is you can’t help everyone, but you can help one,” Watts said.
It took about three weeks to move from simply discussing the vehicular gift to actually purchasing the car, according to Watts.
Both Brittany and Chad had no idea what was happening when they came by the church after Watts’ wife Kelleye asked what time they would be home. Brittany said she was grateful to be gifted the car, especially since they were not expecting it.
“I definitely wasn’t expecting that and I’m very grateful because we don’t deserve anything that God blesses us, with especially a 2013 car,” Brittany said.
The Akers said they are most looking forward to not having to call for a taxi service and for being able to go anywhere with ease, like grocery shopping, appointments and church.
The LCCT staff were excited to see the Akers receive their new car. Watts said this was his first time giving a car to a family in need.
“Truthfully I couldn’t be more pleased, but hopefully we can do more,” Watts said.
LCCT is located at 414 Wilson Ave., Suite 121 with Sunday service from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and closed Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 563-5544 or email lifechangetullahoma@gmail.com.