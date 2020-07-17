LightTube, the fiber optic division of Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA), welcomed its 4,000th customer this month.
On Friday, July 10, TUA President Brian Skelton and board members James Blanks and J.T. Northcutt visited the Tara Estates home of newlyweds Jared and Macy Olive to present them with a LightTube prize pack and yard sign marking the milestone achievement for the utility’s 11-year-old fiber-to-the-home service.
The couple also received four months of free gigabit internet service. Gigabit internet delivers speeds of 1,000 megabits per second – more than 100 times faster than today’s average broadband service. At $79.95 per month, four months’ free service is valued at nearly $320.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has about 10,600 business and residential customers and maintains 250 miles of transmission line.