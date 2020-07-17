LightTube, the fiber optic division of Tullahoma Utilities Authority (TUA), welcomed its 4,000th customer this month.

LightTube 4000th customer

Tullahoma residents Jared and Macy Olive (center) were presented on Friday, July 10, with a yard sign marking a milestone achievement for TUA’s LightTube fiber optic division after the couple opened the company’s 4,000th account.  Making the presentation were board members, from left, James Blanks and J.T. Northcutt and TUA President Brian Skelton, who also provided a prize pack of LightTube products and four months’ free gigabit internet service. 

On Friday, July 10, TUA President Brian Skelton and board members James Blanks and J.T. Northcutt visited the Tara Estates home of newlyweds Jared and Macy Olive to present them with a LightTube prize pack and yard sign marking the milestone achievement for the utility’s 11-year-old fiber-to-the-home service.

The couple also received four months of free gigabit internet service. Gigabit internet delivers speeds of 1,000 megabits per second – more than 100 times faster than today’s average broadband service. At $79.95 per month, four months’ free service is valued at nearly $320.

Tullahoma Utilities Authority provides electric, water, wastewater, television, internet and phone service to the city of Tullahoma. Incorporated in 1948, the company today has about 10,600 business and residential customers and maintains 250 miles of transmission line.

