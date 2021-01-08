LightTube video customers will see an increase in their service prices for their January bills, as rates for the Expanded Basic video and Lifeline Basic video options both raised slightly beginning this month.
At the Nov. 24 meeting of the Tullahoma Utilities Authority Board of Directors, the board unanimously approved a rate increase for LightTube video customers. The rate increase came at the recommendation of the rate committee, which is comprised of board members Jimmy Blanks and J.T. Northcutt and Board Chairman Bob Lindeman. The rate committee met earlier that month and decided to pass along the recommendation to raise the rates due to increased cost of wholesale video programming.
According to TUA President Brian Skelton, the increased rates will be valid for the next two years, until January 2023.
“Wholesale video programming costs are going up rapidly, so rate increases on the video side cannot be avoided,” Skelton said in a memo on the subject provided to The News. “However, LightTube continues to work to keep these rate increases as low as possible.”
Customers with the Expanded Basic video package will see an increase of $10 per month, from $89.95 to $99.95. The Lifeline Basic customers will see their rates increase just $5 per month, from $29.95 to $34.95 per month. Premium Move Channel prices will also change, per the memo.
HBO will see a $0.05 decrease to $17.95 (from $18). Cinemax will decrease $1.05 to $13.95 (from $15). Showtime will increase to $17.95, a $2.95 increase from its current $15 price. Finally, Starz will see a $1.05 decrease to $13.95 (from $15).