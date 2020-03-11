After only an hour and a half, there are only very limited tickets remaining for the main TEDxTullahoma event at UTSI.

Tullahoma's own independently-organized conference event will take place Saturday, April 25, at the Space Institute.

Tickets for the main event are $30 per person and include coffee service in the morning and lunch.

There are also tickets available for the livestream party event at D.W. Wilson Community Center. Those tickets cost just $15 per person and also include the coffee service and lunch.

Tickets are available here.

Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.

Tags

Staff Writer

Erin McCullough has won awards for her news reporting, community lifestyles and education reporting in the three years she's been a journalist. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and currently lives in Tullahoma with her cat, Luna.

Recommended for you