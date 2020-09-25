Bel-Aire Elementary School students who need an extra pair of socks or a clean pair of pants will be able to receive those clothes at no charge, thanks to a partnership between the school and the Downtown Lions Club.
According to second grade teacher Teresa Sebourn, the Lions Club has helped set up and fund a “clothes closet” for any student who may be in need of some article of clothing during the school year.
Sebourn told The News the Downtown Lions Club, with the help of Russ Barrett, set up the clothes closet in the fall of 2019. Since then, the Lions Club has purchased thousands of dollars’ worth of clothes and shoes for the Bel-Aire Bees.
Through a variety of fundraisers, including an annual charity dinner and a golf tournament, the Downtown Lions Club is able to write a check for each shopping trip.
“We first shopped with them in October, and then the second time was probably in February or March, right before COVID,” she said.
Each shopping trip sees school officials like Sebourn and school counselor Amber Miller snagging shirts, undergarments, pants, socks, shoes and more at Walmart for children who may need the clothes for a variety of reasons.
Teachers may notice students who wear clothes that are worn and threadbare or clothes that are too big or too small for their frames, Sebourn said. Students may also need clothes after playing outside if they get into some mud. Younger students may also have accidents during school hours, Sebourn added.
No matter the reason, Sebourn said, teachers will send those students up to the front office to talk to the secretary, who will go into the closet and pick out some things the children may need.
Getting the new item of clothing is not necessarily an act of charity, Sebourn said. Some parents may not need the replacement pants or shirts. If this is the case, Sebourn said, the parents may choose to wash the clothing and send it back with their child.
But for the parents and children who may need the new clothes, Sebourn said she’s happy to be able to provide that child something they need.
Third shopping trip
On a Wednesday afternoon following a 1 o’clock dismissal, Sebourn, Miller and Steven “Paco” Prince, with the Downtown Lions Club, met at Walmart to embark on the third shopping trip.
According to Prince, the Lions Club is more than happy to provide the needed funds for the clothes closet at Bel-Aire.
“That’s what we’re about,” he told The News. “That’s why we signed up.”
The Wednesday excursion was the third shopping trip for the clothes closet, according to Sebourn, and there was a special request this time around.
“Our nurse asked for a fanny pack for one of our diabetic girls to have to put her supplies in,” Sebourn said. According to the nurse, the bag the student currently uses isn’t large enough to fit everything she may need in it, so Sebourn made sure to grab one.
“We always send out an email asking who needs what and if we have any special circumstances,” Sebourn added.
Generally speaking, Sebourn said, the shopping trips take about an hour to grab all the items needed and to calculate just how much their haul will cost.
A large portion of each shopping trip is dedicated to restocking the items that leave the closet the quickest: clothes for kindergarteners and first graders.
“We always dedicate a lot toward kindergarten and first grade, because a lot of times they’re the ones that have issues soiling [their clothes] and getting in mud,” Sebourn said. “We always try to keep more of that.”
The group also snags a few pairs of shoes and more versatile clothes, like jogging pants or T-shirts.
“We mostly buy things like jogging pants, because if you buy jeans, they don’t fit each kid the same way,” she said.
Given the time of year, Sebourn added, she and Miller were also on the hunt for long-sleeved shirts and sweatshirts.
No matter what items they need to get, Sebourn said she and Miller always try to get “the most bang for our buck.”
“We try to buy some of the Walmart brand stuff so we can get more,” she said.
By the time Sebourn, Miller and Prince finished their searches for shoes, shirts, pants and undergarments, the trio had two carts full of clothing. A preliminary calculation of the items was estimated to be just over $800.
Before carting their items to the cash register for a final total, Sebourn said having the Lions Club’s help with the clothes closet was appreciated deeply.
“It’s just awesome to know that when children have a need, that they don’t have be embarrassed,” she said. “If they have an accident, if they’re wearing clothes that are too small or too large, a teacher will see that and try to help provide a need when they can.”
She specifically thanked Russ Barrett with the Lions Club, as well as Prince for his help that Wednesday, for helping provide children in need with the new clothes.
Prince said he was happy to help and fulfilling the mission of the Lions Club.
“It’s an important mission to us, to give back,” he said.