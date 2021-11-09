Tomorrow afternoon, the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will sit down and discuss a defined process for how it chooses applicants for a liquor store certificate of compliance.
The special-called meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in the board chambers room of Tullahoma City Hall, 201 W. Grundy St., where regular city board meetings are held.
Per state statute, only the items listed on the agenda may be discussed at the meeting. That agenda has been released by the city to the public for anyone interested in attending the meeting. Only two items appear on it:
- Item 21-153: Discussion of establishing a deadline for providing public notice, accepting applications, and granting authority to the City Attorney to conduct a public drawing as the approved method to select one applicant for issuance of a certificate of compliance when more than one valid application has been submitted to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
- Item 21-154: Discussion of authorizing the City Administrator to draft an Ordinance to Amend Title 8 (Alcoholic Beverages) of the Tullahoma Municipal Code to provide for a method of selection of licenses due to future increases in population.
Item 21-153 outlines how the city will publicly announce it will begin accepting applications for a single new retail package business license in the city limits. The announcement will also provide information on a proposed timeline for the application window. A memo from City Administrator Jennifer Moody recommends the application acceptance timeline begin Wednesday, Nov. 17 and run for 15 days, through Friday, Dec. 3. The announcement will also include date/time/location information for a public drawing that would occur should "multiple valid applications be submitted."
Per the memo, the city attorney would conduct the public drawing with an independent third party drawing the name of the applicant who will be issued the certificate. That selected individual's application and background check would then be placed on the agenda for the next regularly-scheduled city board meeting for final approval prior to the issuance of the certificate.
Item 21-154 outlines changing the city's ordinance to reflect the notice announcement. The recommended language that would be added to Section 8-209 of the Tullahoma Municipal Code, which limits the number of liquor store certificates that may be issued in Tullahoma, reads:
"The City shall provide public notice of the results of the federal or official supplementary census in a newspaper of general circulation in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The notice shall include a deadline for applications for certificates of compliance. This notice shall also include the method of selection if multiple valid applications are submitted for a limited number of licenses."
According to a memo on Item 21-154 from City Administrator Jennifer Moody, the number of permitted liquor stores in Tullahoma has not changed for around three decades. The last time the city needed to tackle the issue of a liquor store certificate of compliance was in 1990, when the decennial census listed Tullahoma has having a population exceeding 16,000. This is what has led to compounded complications in the current process--there is no past precedent on which to rely in this instance.
However, Moody's memo acknowledged that the city failed to publish a proper notice of the official change in population figures in relation to certificates of compliance in August when it received that information from the Census Bureau.
"Going forward, the desire is to ensure that notice of such occurrence will be made in the future," Moody's memo states.