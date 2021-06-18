Little Caesars Pizza will be relocating to a new home on North Jackson Street later this year.
The drive-through pizza chain restaurant, currently located at 730 N. Jackson St. next to Mike’s Tire Brake and Muffler, has broken ground on a new location next to another auto service business further down Jackson. Construction has begun on the new North Jackson Street location next to Lightning Lube. The new location will be 408 N. Jackson St.
Officials confirmed to The News that the pizza restaurant, famous for its Hot-N-Ready pizzas between 4 and 8 p.m., plans to open at its new location around late fall or early winter.