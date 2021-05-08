The GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club is offering a night full of music, food and fun when it premiers “Live on the Lawn” on the grounds of South Jackson Civic Center May 22, to benefit Horse Play, Inc., and other local charities.
The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 22. Tickets are on sale through May 14 and can be purchased through any club member or at Weichert Realty, Joe Orr and Associates.
Attendees will enjoy a concert on the lawn featuring the band “A Slice of American Pie” that will be performing on the patio stage. Admission includes a souvenir picnic bag, blanket, box dinner(s), water(s) and drink ticket(s) good for wine, beer or soft drinks. The box dinner comes with a choice of a club sandwich or roast beef croissant, two sides and a dessert. Additional wine, beer or soft drinks will be available for sale, and there will be a small live auction. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, the event will take place indoors.
Tickets are two for $100 or one for $60. Advanced ticket sales only. The event is being sponsored by Metropolitan Escrow, First Vision Bank, Traders Bank, Citizens Tri-County Bank, Weichert Realty, Joe Orr and Associates, Jenny Orr, Realtor (Weichert Realty, Joe Orr and Associates), Tullahoma Vision Associates, South Jackson Civic Center, Ole Shed Brewing Company and Liquor Locker.
The band, “A Slice of American Pie”, plays classic acoustic rock and some country from favorite artists like Simon & Garfunkel, The Beatles, The Eagles and many more. They are the First Friday Jam Host at Arnold Air Force Base and also perform at many venues including Hank’s Honky Tonk in Murfreesboro, Hard Dock Cafe at Tims Ford Lake, Ole Shed Brewing Company and more. They will be happy to play your requests from their playlist of over 130 songs.
GFWC Centennial Woman’s Club of Tullahoma has supported over 30 groups and organization in the Tullahoma area by providing donations, volunteer hours and other projects to help the community. The club is currently 29 members strong. It meets the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Tullahoma Woman’s Club building at 709 Wilson Ave., Tullahoma, from August to May and always welcome new or prospective members.