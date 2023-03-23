The Literacy Council, a local non-profit organization, is inviting the public to a book signing this Saturday, March 25.
The event will be held in the Fellowship Hall at First Christian Church (corner of N. Jackson & Grundy Streets) from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Twelve authors from the local area will be there to sign their books. Authors attending will be Dr. Michael Bradley, Diane Tatum, David Hazelwood, Dr. Elizabeth Taylor, Duane Sherrill, Jackie Duncan, Sheila Robertson, Hubert Robertson, Heather Beck, Meredith Burton, and two children’s authors: Jennette Midgett Sockwell and Laura Joy Pewitt. They will have their books available for purchase.
The Literacy Council has been in existence since 1988 and has as its goal and purpose to provide adult basic education for those adults without a high school diploma to study for and take the HiSET test in order to earn their high school equivalency diploma. Once earned, individuals then have a credential to help with finding employment. The program is administered under the TN Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development. The Council also provides classes for the inmates in the Coffee County Jail so that when they are released, they will also find employment more easily. This should help their families, the local economy, and hopefully reduce recidivism. The Council also, with the help of the Coffee County Public Defender, was able to facilitate the installation of a library in the jail. They collaborated with the TN Valley Woodworkers who built the bookshelves and installed them after the Council bought the materials. Only paperback books can be placed in the jail library and due to the extensive use of the books, they often have to be replaced.
The Council has as its fundraising arm a used bookstore at 114 SW Atlantic St. in Tullahoma. And they provide many of the books for the jail. Recently a large donation of paperback books came from the local Tullahoma Kiwanis Club. One of the local inmates serves as the librarian in the jail library. The first one who served in that role told the Council that when she was released that she wanted to go back to school to study to become a real librarian. That role she had while she was there served to give her a real purpose in life.
“We know that people who read can see the world through the books that they read and expand their mind,” said Dot Watson of the Literacy Council. “We invite you to come on Saturday and see what new books you will be enticed to read. It is always great to speak with the authors and find out why they write about certain topics. The children’s authors may tell you that the best app is your lap and to hold those precious children and read to them. It is a known fact that they are never too young to be held and read to and hear your voice!”
The used bookstore operated by the Council is called The Book Shelf, and it is open M-F 10-4 and on Sat. 10-3. It has every genre imaginable at extremely reasonable prices. Nearly all the books are donated by the local community.