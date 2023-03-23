Elsie Saves the Day by Laura Joy Pewitt

The Literacy Council, a local non-profit organization, is inviting the public to a book signing this Saturday, March 25.

The event will be held in the Fellowship Hall at First Christian Church (corner of N. Jackson & Grundy Streets) from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Twelve authors from the local area will be there to sign their books. Authors attending will be Dr. Michael Bradley, Diane Tatum, David Hazelwood, Dr. Elizabeth Taylor, Duane Sherrill, Jackie Duncan, Sheila Robertson, Hubert Robertson, Heather Beck, Meredith Burton, and two children’s authors: Jennette Midgett Sockwell and Laura Joy Pewitt. They will have their books available for purchase.