After a strong start to the new year as far as blood donations go, the local blood supply is beginning to shrink.
As of Wednesday, Blood Assurance was in urgent need of most blood types, primarily O-positive and O-negative.
The nonprofit is now calling on community members to give the gift of life, especially with many school districts letting out for spring break in the coming weeks.
“The days and weeks leading up to spring break are crucial,” according to Christopher Swafford, chief operating officer for Blood Assurance. “Traumas increase over the vacation period and our shelves need to be fully stocked ahead of time to support patients at our local hospitals.”
Blood Assurance is offering a $25 e-gift card to anyone who donates at one of its fixed donation center locations through Feb. 28.
Donors can give back by scheduling an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777.
Tullahoma residents can schedule an appointment at the Blood Assurance at 604 N. Jackson St. near Walgreens by calling 931- 461-5773. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon every third Saturday and Sunday.
To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.
