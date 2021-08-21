Coffee County Board of Education has approved a contract that will partner the school system and Bonnaroo Music and Arts festival to transport festival staff to their hotel rooms in Murfreesboro.
Director of Transportation Tim Morris told the board that Bonnaroo’s Jeff Cuellar had approached him to provide transportation for Bonnaroo employees, and Bonnaroo employees only.
Two busses would go to the Nashville Airport a week before, then the schools would provide shuttle service during the hours that the school busses are not needed.
The proposed charge by Morris is $250 per hour including $25 per hour for the driver’s pay. Morris added an $8,000 fee for expenses.
Director of Schools Dr. Charles Lawson said that Morris had sought the details of a proposed contract agreement to give to the board but the packet was supplied last minute to the schools. The proposal was passed with the stipulation that a board attorney approve the contract.
School Board Member Robert Gilley asked if the wear and tear or mileage would be negatively impacted by the trips. Morris said that the trips would not be continuous cycles, and not accrue a lot of miles on the daily runs to Murfreesboro.
Board Member Freda Jones expressed concerns that the festival employees are staying in a separate county.
“That bothers me,” she said, noting that pre-booking rooms should be the first thing an employer do when planning an event.
An unstated number of Bonnaroo staff is staying at local hotels, according to a local hotelier.
The motion to approve passed in a 6-0 vote with Board Member Brett Henley absent.