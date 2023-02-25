During the Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual membership celebration, eight awards were presented to members who showed exemplary service during 2022, through community work and participation.
Five awards were granted to individuals, based on their community and chamber participation, and three were presented to business owners and leaders, for the work their business did to make the community better.
The Creating Educational Opportunities (CEO) program is a partnership with Tullahoma City Schools (TCS), local businesses and the TACC. Fifteen businesses and seven schools founded the program in 1990 under the leadership of Loretta Welch.
“Healthy, thriving communities are home to strong public school systems, and strong public schools help communities thrive,” said Uselton. “All involved with Tullahoma City Schools greatly appreciate these relationships. The family business partner we are celebrating tonight goes above and beyond in creating educational opportunities.”
The selected business and business owners were lauded as cheerleaders for TCS and the city of Tullahoma for decades, supporting sports teams and nonprofits, conducting mock interviews and judging contests.
“Stan McNabb has greatly contributed to the building of strong school community advancement,” she said.
Stan McNabb and his family were welcomed to the stage to receive the award for their participation in the community.
“This is sure an honor,” said McNabb. “When I was little, I came to Tullahoma, showing horses with my family. It’s just been terrific.”
Tisha Fritz returned to the stage to present the Small Business Owner of the Year award to F.I.T. Beyond Therapy and its owner and founder, Philip Hill.
“The life of a small business owner is unique,” Fritz said. “They begin as everyday people, people with a dream or a goal to succeed in something that doesn’t exist yet, and as the vision forms, the first steps are taken, they give every effort they have. As their businesses grow, they put in even more time and effort.”
She shared that the origins of Hill’s physical therapy studio came from a realization of a need not being met in his clientele and set out to bridge the gap between physical therapy, sports performance and fitness.
“I want to thank God for everything that I was able to get started,” Hill said. “Just continue to come to us, and we’ll try to help you in any way that we can.”
James Fuller came to the mic to present the Business of the Year award to Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital (VTHH), represented by Rich Ellis, president of VTHH.
VTHH has been a member of the Tullahoma community for over 55 years, having undergone multiple renovations, expansions and name changes and they are one of the largest employers in the area.
“Their level of care to those in our community has carried on through it all,” Fuller said. “Their original concepts of providing excellent service, compassion and safe, quality care close to home never wavers. Wherever there is a need, they are there in a flash.”
The VTHH has participated in multiple chamber and community events, such as the annual chamber banquets, the chamber 5k and the Christmas parade, among others.
“As a chamber 5k racer, the Wobble Gobble would not be a success without their level of support,” Fuller said. “I don’t just mean monetarily. They show up to help and participate. You name it, and they are there. Not only did they survive 2020, they thrived, providing continued care through many uncertain times.”
During 2021, VTHH welcomed 450 babies, performed 2,560 surgeries and provided thousands of COVID vaccines, while providing service for 22,590 patients in the E.R., 3,100 inpatients and 3.4 million dollars in uncompensated service.
“We have a lot of men and women in the hospital who show up to work every day to do two things: to keep people well and to heal folks when they’re not well,” Ellis said. “Your brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles - a lot of them work in the hospital, and they do a fantastic job to help people stay well and heal them. It’s an honor for us to serve this community.”
All award recipients were presented with a physical award in the form of a glass placard.