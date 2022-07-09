Tullahoma City Schools students have been venturing out to local businesses on field trips, learning social skills and getting involved in the community.
Wendy Wilkerson, the director of special education for Tullahoma City Schools, shared that plans for these trips were discussed among the staff and board for the school system since January.
“We knew social skills were a big area to focus on this year, especially because of COVID,” she said. “Field trips were a big part of the discussion. When we were planning all of this in January, we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to go on field trips or if we needed to bring the field trips to us. A lot of discussion about that occurred.”
Since the program was approved, students have been on field trips to Coffee County Lannom Library, Hands-On Science Center, HorsePlay Inc., Tullahoma Post Office, Farmer’s Market of Tullahoma, Chick-fil-A, T-Town Smoothie Cafe, Spinelli’s and Legacy Creamery, traveling in groups of about 20 students.
The school coordinated with these local businesses to organize trips that would allow students to order and help make their meals, interact with animals, and explore a social environment outside of school. Wilkerson’s position with the school district is to provide access to all students “a free and appropriate public education, making sure every student, disability or not, has access to programs that any student in the district has.”
“I actually went on a few of these trips, and my impression was [that] they rolled out the red carpet for our students and then some,” she said. “They made them feel very special to be there, and some of the businesses actually commented that it helped their employees to be able to provide the opportunity. Just, a true partnership, in my opinion, is what we have this summer.”
Parent and educator feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, according to Wilkerson, and she praised the efforts of the teachers, educational assistants, employees within the office of special education, and the local business owners that made the events a success.
“I would love to continue those,” she said of the trips. “Every field trip we take has to go through a certain approval process, but the feedback from these has been a definite ‘yes.’ We would love to work toward either getting some brought to the school or maybe revisiting some of the places once school starts back.”