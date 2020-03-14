A local coronavirus taskforce has been created, according to Coffee County Mayor Gary Cordell.
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and severe weather hitting Middle Tennessee, county officials will hold a workshop March 17 to ensure they are prepared for disaster situations.
The event will be held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza.
County department heads, elected officials and representatives of the schools and the health department will attend the event, said Cordell. The workshop, which is set to begin at 9 a.m., is not open to the public.
“That will be for all department heads and elected officials,” Cordell said. “We have officials with the health department coming. We have invited our school systems. We are going to have a full house here.”
With the number of people testing positive for coronavirus increasing, Cordell said it’s important to hold a disaster preparedness workshop.
“In the first part of that, (Director of Coffee County Emergency Management Agency) Allen Lendley will have a PowerPoint presentation,” Cordell said.
Lendley, who has vast experience in responding to disaster situations, will share important steps in creating plans to address various events that pose risks to the community.
The coronavirus outbreak will be addressed, as well, said Cordell.
“The second part of that will be an update on the coronavirus, and that’s changing by the minute,” Cordell said, adding that “a coronavirus taskforce has been created and we will keep you posted.”
Attendees will also take part in a team exercise, with details about it announced during the workshop.
“The third part of that will be a tabletop exercise,” Cordell said. “That’s going to be interesting. The attendees will divide up into small groups. And I’m not going to tell you the reason for the exercise. I will keep you in suspense on that.”
Coffee County Emergency Management Agency will be conducting the tabletop exercise with Coffee County department heads and elected officials, to “discuss plans continuity of operations in event of some type of disaster,” according to Lendley.
“In the wake of the severe weather and tornadoes that hit some of our neighboring counties last week, as well as the COVID-19, we want to ensure that Coffee County government is prepared should something like that hit one of our county buildings,” Lendley said. “We will have all our departments participating in the exercise, which will be a facilitator led discussion on things like relocation, backup systems, vendor lists, and anything that it would take to get operations back online and functioning in a minimal amount of time, so that we can continue to serve the citizens as best we can.”