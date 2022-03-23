A local child daycare is in need to finding a new location after being informed that the building is going to be sold.
Little Angels Daycare has been at its location at 615 E. Grundy St. for 22 years when in February owner and Director Charlotte Elliott was given a letter by the property owner that they would have 30 days to find a new location as the owner planned to sell the property. According to Elliott, she asked if she and her staff could stay until August to give parents time to find placement for their children and offered to double the rent for the time and was turned down.
“He told me no and said he cannot wait five months because he may lose out on money,” Elliott said.
She then quickly began to look for a new location and said while she did find a potential spot on East Hogan Street but it did not pass the state fire marshal’s inspection. All other locations she looked at cost about $300,000 which is more than what she can do.
“I’ve been in childcare for 22 years, but it has not been for money it has been strictly for kids because there is no money to be made in child care,” Elliott said. “I just financially do not have $300,000 to buy a house, building or anything for that matter.”
Fortunately, Elliott said she was able to get an extension for 30 days with the help from an attorney, and representatives from the Tennessee Department of Human Resources have been in contact. Yet, she said she is fighting an uphill battle with her goal to let others know that today’s current housing market prices is causing property owners to sell.
“After 22 years of being a pillar in the community and I’m just thrown out on the street with these kids, and parents don’t have a place to take them,” Elliott said. “I’m doing everything that I can to keep them here as long as I can.”
Elliott praised her staff for continuing to stick around, describing them as a close knitted family.
“They have been wonderful. A lot of them could have seen what was happening and ran to find another job but they’re here,” she said.
She added while she knows they will need to leave the property, she will continue to try to keep the children in a safe environment long enough to find a new place.
“As long as my babies have a place to go then I’ll be okay.”
Anyone wanting to contact Elliott can call 393-3993 or stop by Little Angels Daycare.