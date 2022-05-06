A Manchester physician has been charged by indictments related to illegally distributing prescription drugs.
Dr. Yogeshwar Gil, 45, of Manchester has been charged with conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances, unlawful distribution of controlled substances and maintaining drug-involved premises. His charges come following a two-year investigation by the Coffee County Special Investigation Unit, the US Department of Health and Human Services, the Office of Inspector General and agents from the TBI. The probe was opened in 2020 and continued through this April. He was one of several indicted for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
According to Coffee County Sheriff's Department, Gill served as a doctor of family medicine and operated a practice in Manchester. He was allegedly involved in a scheme to distribute opioids and Suboxone outside the usual course of professional practice.
Gill has not been arrested and has not been seen in Coffee County. He has been entered as a wanted person in NCIC. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact law enforcement.