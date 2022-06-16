Professional Educators of Tennessee, a non-partisan statewide teacher association, has announced that Megan Benton is their 2022 Teacher of the Year. Since 2008, Megan Benton, has served grade 9-12 students in Coffee County Schools as a Science Teacher in the areas of Biology, Environmental Science, A.P.E.S., Psychology, ESL, and ACT Prep.
“In an effort to challenge students to connect with their world, Mrs. Benton has created innovative, hands-on lessons for her 9th-grade students for many years,” Principal Angela Sellars of Coffee County Raider Academy said. “Her creative approach to teaching leads many students to develop a true interest in science and how it relates to global environmental issues."
Benton shepherded the highly touted STEM program in Coffee County. She also serves as a science textbook evaluator for the State of Tennessee.
“I have found her to be well-informed and open about sharing her views as she advocates for the teachers,” Dr. Charles Lawson, Director of Schools in Coffee County Schools, said.
Benton has worked in conjunction with the Tennessee Farmers CO-OP in designing a new agriculture curriculum, designed a winning technology and history lesson plan for the Coffee County Historical Society, and maintained a level 5 teacher rating. Mrs. Benton received her B.S. from Middle Tennessee State University, M.A. from Bethel University, and Ed.S from Middle Tennessee State University. Mrs. Benton was recognized and honored on Tuesday, June 7 at the 2022 Leader U conference at Middle Tennessee State University.
Mrs. Benton is the daughter of Janelle Taylor of Pelham.