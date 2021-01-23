As the family of Coffee County resident Melissa Johnson thought of ways to honor her memory, the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center came to mind.
Melissa, who died in November, was passionate about helping children.
“Melissa had a passion for all children,” said Melissa’s husband, Ward. “She had an uncanny ability to make a strong connection and build lasting relationships with all children, especially those in need. Our family is touched that contributions in her name will ensure that children of Coffee County will continue to get the support they deserve.”
Joyce Prusak, executive director of CAC, called the donation “extremely generous.”
“The Children’s Advocacy Center will be dedicating the family waiting room in memory of Melissa,” Prusak said. “The center will be using the donations received to not only do much needed renovations to the 120-year-old building, but to improve the services for children who are survivors of abuse in the community.
“A special ‘Mimi’s Corner’ will be developed to make sure that every child who comes through the center’s doors receives a treat before he or she leaves.”
The center will also be launching a community awards recognition program soon and will be honoring Melissa through one of the awards that will recognize community members and members of the Child Protective Investigative Team that work tirelessly to make Coffee County a better place for children and families, added Prusak.
“On behalf of the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center, I cannot thank Mr. Johnson and his family enough for the gift they have given the center,” Prusak said. “We were overwhelmed by the generosity and love for Melissa. My hope is that the Johnson family will always know that Melissa’s memory will live on at the CAC, but more importantly, in the lives of all the children that are helped.”
To donate to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center and learn more about the services provided for children who are survivors of abuse and the CAC’s prevention programs, visit www.coffeecountycac.org or call the CAC at 931-723-8888.
The CAC is located at 104 N. Spring St., Manchester.