Several local firefighters are joining forces to go help in putting out the East Tennessee wildfires.
Early Thursday morning, an initial deployment of over 17 firefighters and 11 pieces of apparatus left for Sevierville in support of wildland fire operations occurring in East Tennessee.
According to Manchester Fire Department, personnel and equipment from Manchester Fire-Rescue, Hillsboro Volunteer Fire, Summitville Volunteer Fire along with Winchester Fire and Moore County Volunteer Fire deployed from Manchester headed to Sevierville.
The Tullahoma Fire Department also announced it would be sending two vehicles and four personnel, Deputy Chief Larry Sloan, Engineer Wade Evans, Lt. Zach Smith and firefighter Dillian Parton, while the Hickerson Volunteer Fire Department will be sending two personnel, Chief Brett Cunningham and Lt. Bob Janosek, and an engine to provide aid in Gatlinburg.
“Please keep these and all the firefighters in your prayers as they fight multiple fires in the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge areas,” TFD officials said.
Crews will be there for an unknown number of days supporting wildland fire operations and structural fire protection for the wildfire affected communities in East Tennessee. As of Thursday, there is a mandatory evacuation order for Sevier County as the wildfire has affected over 3,700 acres and only 5% has been contained according to Sevier County officials.