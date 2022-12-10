3A - coffee county logo.jpg

The Coffee County Mayor’s office in partnership with the City of Tullahoma and the City of Manchester is soliciting interested applications from any food banks or food pantries in the Coffee County area to participate in a grant application they are currently developing. The guidelines allow the County Mayor’s office to submit one application on behalf of all the eligible food banks in the county rather than each shelter applying on their own.

All CDBG-funded activities must meet the National Objective. For the Addressing Food Insecurity program, the National Objective to meet will be “to benefit low and moderate income (LMI) persons”. LMI persons is defined as persons living in a household that is at or below 80% of the area median family income (MFI).