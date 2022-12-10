The Coffee County Mayor’s office in partnership with the City of Tullahoma and the City of Manchester is soliciting interested applications from any food banks or food pantries in the Coffee County area to participate in a grant application they are currently developing. The guidelines allow the County Mayor’s office to submit one application on behalf of all the eligible food banks in the county rather than each shelter applying on their own.
All CDBG-funded activities must meet the National Objective. For the Addressing Food Insecurity program, the National Objective to meet will be “to benefit low and moderate income (LMI) persons”. LMI persons is defined as persons living in a household that is at or below 80% of the area median family income (MFI).
This program is focused solely on purchasing equipment and supplies needed for partner agencies to increase their capacity to distribute food to low-income communities and populations. The following are example of grant eligible equipment, but it is not exhaustive: refrigerators; freezers; ovens; shelving; coolers; freezer blankets; food preparation tables; food delivery vehicles; supplies for distribution of food (bags, boxes, packaging, etc.).
The following items are specifically ineligible under this program: equipment that would be fixed and become part of the property; construction activities; costs associated with operations and management (salaries, benefits, rent, utilities, etc.); purchase of computers, laptops, notebooks, tablets, phones, etc.
All applications can be obtained at the Coffee County Mayor’s office. Call the Coffee County Mayor’s office Monday – Friday 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., with any questions, at 931-723-5100. The deadline to partner with Coffee County on the grant application is January 1, 2023.