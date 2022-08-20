A Tullahoma High School freshman will be going to the Big Apple next month to be part of New York Fashion Week after emerging from a large of field of aspiring models to be chosen for the honor.
The young model, Temprence Winton, 14, is the daughter of Jeremy and Rebecca Winton and a 9th-grader at THS this year.
She won her way to New York by attending the Passport for Discovery hosted by Barbizon in Orlando, Florida. She auditioned for the competition in March and was selected to take part in the Orlando event.
“Out of 1,600 contestants, Coastal Fashion Productions chose 80 contestants at the event to participate in New York Fashion Week in September,” her mother Rebecca Winton revealed. “She was selected as part of an elite group.”
“I am really blessed to have this opportunity,” Temprence said of her being chosen and her excitement of getting to take part in New York Fashion Week.
Her parents are equally excited. “We are excited that our daughter has been given this opportunity and we’re excited for her journey into modeling,” her mother said.
Temprence started modeling classes with Barbizon School of Modeling last year and decided to enter the competition to have both have fun and test the waters for a future in the fashion industry where she has dreams of becoming a professional model.
Temprence will get to walk the runway for three or more designers when she participates in the event at the midtown loft in New York City.