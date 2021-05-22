Girl Scout Troop 2163 of Tullahoma recently donated 136 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to be sent to deployed military overseas as part of their Gift of Caring campaign.
The Gift of Caring campaign is a nationwide community service project where Girl Scout troops may decide on a charitable organization or service group they would like to support with cookie donations as a way to say thank you. These organizations include shelters, food banks and military organizations.
According to Troop leader Greg Gressel, the troop has supported military troops overseas and the Wounded Warriors Project as well as local fire, police and EMS units with cookie donations. This year during their recent cookie selling season, Girl Scout Troop 2163 decided to donate to the military servicemen and women deployed overseas.
“The troop would like to thank Col. Beverly Lee for sending the cookies overseas,” Gressel said.
He added that the troop would also like to thank the community for their support of their Girl Scout Cookie Truck that was used this season to sell cookies during the COVID-19 pandemic and local businesses Minuteman Press, Nick's Auto and A&R Glass for helping to make the truck a reality.