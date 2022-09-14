Hand gun fire

Sunrise Rotary held its fifth annual Hot Shots competition at Templar Shooting Range, with three locals taking home cash prizes.

 Caitlin Able photo

Sunrise Rotary held its fifth annual Hot Shots competition at Templar Shooting Range, with three locals taking home cash prizes.

The Hot Shots competition is a handgun accuracy contest, with no restriction on caliber or sighting devices. Competitors were required to expend fifty rounds of ammunition. The course of fire required ten shots each at five, seven, fifteen, and twenty-five yards from an unsupported position standing.

Recommended for you