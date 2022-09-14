Sunrise Rotary held its fifth annual Hot Shots competition at Templar Shooting Range, with three locals taking home cash prizes.
The Hot Shots competition is a handgun accuracy contest, with no restriction on caliber or sighting devices. Competitors were required to expend fifty rounds of ammunition. The course of fire required ten shots each at five, seven, fifteen, and twenty-five yards from an unsupported position standing.
Templar Shooting Range, a family-owned and operated business in its sixth year in Tullahoma, sells ammunition and offers rental guns to those who did not own a personal firearm.
Taking first place was Phil Kreth, with 474 points. Steven Sepe took second place, with 450 points, and Mike Maples took third place, with 442 points. The prizes awarded to the winners were $200, $100 and $50, respectively.
Sunrise has partnered with Noon Rotary to reactivate Tullahoma High School’s Interact Club, Rotary’s high school outreach. The club is under the sponsorship of criminal justice teacher Monica Blake-Beasley. The two clubs are funding four students to attend Rotary Youth Leadership Academy in Crossville in September.
Currently celebrating its 30th year as a chartered Rotary Club, Sunrise has also had a presence at THS’s T-Town tailgating event held before home football games. The club has a tent which they will share with the Interact Club, and parents are encouraged to stop by the tent and visit with Rotarians.
“We want the community to know that we are out here, and we’re also looking to increase our numbers,” said Rose. “Rotary offers a real opportunity for those who are looking for a way to be of service to the community.” She invites interested individuals to reach out to the club through their Facebook page, Tullahoma Sunrise Rotary.