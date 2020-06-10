The Tullahoma JCPenney store will not be one affected by the company’s bankruptcy filing and restructuring due to the coronavirus.
The clothing retailer filed for bankruptcy May 15 and shortly announced more than 150 stores nationwide would be shuttered as the company reviewed its “retail footprint.”
Six Tennessee stores have been named in the closures, including the McMinnville store at the Three Star Mall. The Tullahoma location was spared and will remain open.
Thom Robinson, the executive director for the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation, said a significant factor in the Tullahoma location’s continued operation is the people of the community.
By continuing to patronize the Tullahoma location, residents and visitors to the community have ensured the longevity of the store, Robinson said at a Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Monday, June 8.
The other five Tennessee closures will be in Maryville, Kingsport, Dyersburg, Columbia and Cleveland.
Erin McCullough may be reached at emccullough@tullahomanews.com.