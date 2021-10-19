A Tullahoma man faces human trafficking charges after being caught in an undercover operation in Murfreesboro earlier this month.
Colin Patrick Hamilton, 26, is one of a dozen men arrested and accused of seeking illicit sex from minors. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a two-day undercover operation by special agents with the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, the Murfreesboro Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, the office of the 16th District Attorney General and the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force netted the 12 men starting Wednesday, Oct. 13. As part of the investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Middle Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
Hamilton is charged with human trafficking for sexual servitude.
Also arrested and booked into the Rutherford County Jail were Terrance Deshun Becton, 28, of Mason,; Edilverto Nataren-Aguilar, 32, of Murfreesboro; Javier Urbina Leija, 31, of Smyrna; Alasfour Abdullah Hassan, 22, of Murfreesboro; John Darrel Schulze, 59, of Murfreesboro; Garrett Robert Zabloudil, 41, of China Grove, North Carolina; Edward Pope, 32, of Murfreesboro; Lucas Javier Diaz-Hernandez, 23, of Murfreesboro; Francisco Ruiz-Diaz, 29, of Murfreesboro; Michael Lee Sovern, 20, of Smithville; and William DeJesus Morales-Garcia, 46, of Murfreesboro.
All are facing the charge of human trafficking for sexual servitude. Becton also faces a simple possession/casual exchange charge.