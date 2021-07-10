Two locals were caught in the middle of a scam recently, one losing thousands in merchandise and the other one unwittingly duped into participating in the online scheme.
Police were contacted by a 71-year-old man who told them his PayPal account had been compromised and that several items had been ordered on his account and were being shipped to a Maple Street address in Tullahoma. When police arrived they were invited in by the resident, telling him they were investigating mysterious shipments of goods to his location. They noted several boxes lying about his living room.
At that point the resident told them he had begun working with an internet logistics company a couple of weeks prior. He explained the company would ship items to him and he would put new labels on them and ship them to another location. He said he expected to be paid $1,800 at the end of the month by the company.
“We explained to him that this was an internet scam that he had gotten mixed up in,” the police report revealed, noting the unwitting accomplice showed them the emails from the company, convincing them he thought his work was legitimate. “He was told that now that he knew that this was a scam and if he continued, he could be prosecuted.”
Police confiscated over $6,000 in merchandise, mostly computer equipment, and logged it into evidence. The local man was not charged.