A Coffee County resident accidentally shot himself March 19 while he was cleaning his gun.
Coffee County Deputy Joshua Mckinney responded to a call about self-inflicted gunshot wound at 4870 McMinnville Hwy.
“When I arrived I was met by Tyler Mckelvey,” deputy Mckinney said in the incident report.
Mckelvey had returned home and attempted to clean his gun.
“He stated he grabbed the 9mm pistol and pulled the trigger,” the deputy stated. “He stated he always pulls the trigger to clear the weapon that was always empty.”
According to the report, Mckelvey told the deputy that the “handgun went off as he pulled the trigger” shooting Mckelvey in the left forearm.
“The bullet entered the underside of this fore-arm and exited the top of the forearm,” the deputy said.
Mckelvey was transported by Coffee County Emergency Medical Services to Unity Medical Center. Mckelvey was then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.