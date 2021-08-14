Several local photographers will give residents a shot of their work in this month’s exhibit at the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center.
The Tullahoma Fine Arts Center’s (TFAC) August exhibit, “An Appreciation of Photography,” showcases five area photographers and their diverse portfolio of photography from all over the world. The photographers include Jim Jennings of Hendersonville and Jennifer Gillis, Juli Osborne Batchelor, Tori Perry and Luz Hardy, all of Tullahoma.
Tori Perry
The first gallery guests find as they start their way through the exhibition is the work of Tori Perry. Perry’s various photos of landscapes, portraits and flowers have all been taken in the last year and they range in subject from the western United States, in states like Oregon and Washington, to what she found in her own backyard. Her work includes both up close shots, where guests can see every detail, to shots taken from a distance. For Perry, all of these photos have a similar trait: beauty.
“My intention for everyone who comes through the gallery is to see that there is beauty everywhere if we only take the time to look,” Perry said.
Perry’s passion for photography started when she was a child as she was mesmerized by sunsets and wanted to take photos, so she would go find her grandpa’s camera and run to the backyard. She took her passion and graduated from Belmont University with a degree in fine arts and graphic design for photography. She’s since been working intermittently as a freelancer while offering branding and corporate product photography shots for local businesses, whether it is for their website or print material, as she works as a print specialist for EC Print and Design.
While not her first gallery, it is her first gallery since her time in college and she said she was excited to get back out.
“I’m showing 19 photos in this exhibit and two different exhibits, so I’m feeling really happy about it,” Perry said.
Jennifer Gillis
The next gallery in the downstairs area is the work of the newest addition to Tullahoma - Jennifer Gillis. Gillis said her exhibit is photographs of old churches in Belmont, Ohio. Describing her photography as more of a side passion, Gillis said she likes seeing things through the lens and thinking about the stories that go with the subjects of her photos.
“I have a passion for things that have been reclaimed by nature, abandoned if you will,” Gillis said, “The churches grab my attention a lot more because of the stories and the people who have come through. I can’t really explain it.”
Gillis said she and her daughter were drawn to the art center by the people who welcomed them and the exhibits that have been displayed there.
“My first exhibit was the American Watercolor Association and I was like, ‘Wow, this teeny little town has so much art flowing through it.’ It’s become a passion for us to come here and help,” Gillis said.
She said she’s happy to be in Tullahoma and is excited to explore more of the area to take photos of whatever catches her eye as there is so much to offer.
“We absolutely love it here,” Gillis said. “We love the people, the town and the close family feeling.”
Juli Osborne Batchelor
As attendees make their way upstairs to the large gallery, they will see the works of Juli Osborne Batchelor, Luz Hardy and Jim Jennings.
Batchelor describes her work as “a little dark” as it ranges from cemeteries, abandoned and forgotten places, wearing of concrete and wood and so on.
“I love cemeteries and abandoned buildings,” Batchelor said. “The detail of the forgotten and abandoned interest me.”
Batchelor has been a photographer since 1996. She began her career while living in New York. By 2007 she had “checked out” and went to nursing school. She now works as a nurse during the day. She said photography is her outlet and during the COVID-19 pandemic she got back into it.
She began volunteering at the art center and joined on the board of directors when members saw her portfolio and pushed her to return. For her first gallery back, she put on display a mix bag of photos because she wanted to get a general idea of where she needed to go for her art. Since returning, she said it was a stress reliever due to the last year and a half as a nurse.
“It’s been a great sense of relief because of COVID and all of us nurses were so stressed out,” Batchelor said. “This has been a great way to for me to walk around and have something to do that has nothing to do with medicine.”
Luz Hardy
Sharing a gallery with Batchelor is Luz Hardy. Hardy’s photography is a variety of landscapes, portraits and natural wildlife. Her love of photography came from her father who worked as a cameraman and photographer for the Mexican government. Yet, she didn’t start until 2017 when she acquired her first professional camera. She then graduated in 2019 from the New York Institute of Photography.
For Hardy, this gallery is her first time showing her work in a physical form rather than digital. She said TFAC President Joshua Cole reached out to her about participating in the gallery.
“I really enjoy being here and showing my art because basically it was through Facebook and my website as I didn’t have any physical exposure unless I was doing some portraits and that was it,” Hardy said. “Now to be able to show it to people where they can see what I see through my lens.”
Jim Jennings
The last exhibit in the upstairs gallery is the works of Jim Jennings. Jennings’ portfolio on display is a variety of photos he’s taken from his years of travels across the country, through states like Tennessee, Florida, Georgia and Oregon, as well as miscellaneous pieces. Jennings’ love for photography spans over 50 years when he used a 4x5 camera in his teenage years. His artwork has been shown in arts and crafts shows and won Best of Show in the Tullahoma Art Festival in 2002 and has won awards at Tennessee Association of Craft Artists in Nashville in 2003 and 2004.
The exhibit will run to Saturday, Aug. 28. Tickets for admission to the exhibit are $5 for non-members and free for members. The gallery hours for the art center are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 401 S. Jackson St. For more information on tickets, contact the art center at 455-1234 or go to tullahomaart.org.