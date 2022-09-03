Some people begin their NASA careers having dreamed of working with rockets since childhood. Others, like Dr. John Blevins, the chief engineer for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, succeed because they follow their principles.

When he left the automotive industry in 1992, Blevins’ goal was to become a better engineer, not necessarily to build the world’s most powerful rocket, “I didn't have that near-religious vision that so many people tell you they had,” Blevins recalls with a quiet laugh. “I was gathering a lot of knowledge. I asked myself: How do I become really proficient with fluid mechanics and thermodynamics? How do I get these skills and apply them to systems?"