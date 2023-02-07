TCS Handle with Care

Front row, from left, is Tullahoma Police Department Chief Jason Williams, Manchester Police Department Chief Bill Sipe, and Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin. Middle row: Tullahoma City Schools Directors of Schools, Dr. Catherine Stephens, Manchester City Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Vaughn and Coffee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Charles Lawson. Back row is Tullahoma Police Department, Lieutenant Jason Ferrell.

 Photo provided

Later this month, Coffee County, Manchester and Tullahoma City Schools will begin its new partnership with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, Tullahoma Police and Manchester Police departments in the Handle With Care program.

“I am very excited to work with so many great community partners and see the long-term positive effect I think HWC will have for our children,” said Tullahoma Police Chief Jason Williams.