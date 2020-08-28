School systems Tullahoma City Schools, Manchester City Schools and Coffee County Schools have released a joint statement announcing that each system will be moving away from the Pathway to Re-entry 2020-2021 plan.
The statement read in the beginning of the school year all three school districts collaborated to create the Pathway to Re-entry 2020-2021 which utilized data to determine whether the districts were in minimal, moderate or significant spread of active COVID-19 cases within the county.
"Now that the school year has started, each district has its own localized information. As a result, each district will be moving away from the Pathway and making decisions based on local school district needs," the release said.
The statement finished by saying the three school systems will continue to collaborate, the details on how each system will proceed will have unique characteristics from each other.
Further information will be forthcoming from each district.
