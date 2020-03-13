The Elk River District of Scouts BSA held its annual winter camporee at Camp Arrowhead along the shores of Woods Reservoir in Franklin County. Over 69 young men and women from troops across the Elk River District spent a weekend learning an assortment of scouting skills. A group of new scouts worked on the Green Bar requirements of basic scouting skills for Scout, Tenderfoot, Second, and First Class ranks, including basic knots, knife safety, basic first aid, and fire building, culminating in a flag ceremony retiring an American Flag.
Older scouts spent the weekend enjoying personal growth through the Pioneering Merit Badge. Through this activity they learned how to build structures through rope lashings without the use of nails or modern tools. The Pioneering Merit Badge expands on the basic knots learned in scouting to use ropes, knots, and lashings to build rustic structures.
Besides learning key skills, scouts prepared their own meals in the outdoors during overnight camping and held religious services on Sunday morning before departing camp.
Scouts and leaders from Unionville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Winchester, Estill Springs, and Hillsboro were in attendance. The Elk River District of Scouts BSA serves Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, and Moore counties.