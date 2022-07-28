Jacob Bennett, a 2022 graduate of Tullahoma High School, was awarded with the National Merit Scholarship for the University of Alabama.
After taking AP classes, joining the football team, participating in the Tullahoma High School and Manchester Arts Center theatre programs, and being a member of the honors society, Bennett is looking forward to taking on even more in college.
“I’m trying to get three degrees,” he said. “I’m planning to start out strong and regulate after. I’m going for a degree in computer science, creative media, and my Master of Business Administration. There’s a lot of overlap in the classes, so I’ll be able to finish them all in five years, which is how long the Merit Scholarship covers.”
When asked if he had any advice for high school students trying to achieve their academic best, Bennett offered his opinion on AP courses.
“[They’re] worth it beyond exams, and the skills are helpful beyond test results.”
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced over 1,200 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. These Merit Scholar designees join more than 2,600 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution.
College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year, 155 colleges and universities are sponsoring over 3,800 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 82 private and 73 public institutions located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.
This final group of winners brings the number of 2022 National Merit Scholars to more than 7,200. These distinguished high school graduates will receive scholarships for undergraduate study worth a total of nearly $28 million. In addition to college-sponsored awards, two other types of National Merit Scholarships were offered—2,500 National Merit $2500 Scholarships, for which all Finalists competed, and about 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who met criteria specified by their grantor organizations.
This year’s competition for National Merit Scholarships began when high school juniors took the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®), which served as an initial screen of program entrants. In September 2021, more than 16,000
Semifinalists were named on a state-representational basis in numbers proportional to each state’s percentage of the national total of graduating high school seniors. Semifinalists were the highest scoring program entrants in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s seniors.
To become a Finalist, each Semifinalist had to complete a detailed scholarship application, which included writing an essay, describing leadership positions and contributions in school and community activities, showing an outstanding academic record, and being endorsed and recommended by a high school official. Semifinalists also had to take the SAT® or ACT® and earn scores that confirmed their performance on the initial qualifying test. From the Semifinalist group, over 15,000 attained Finalist standing, and about half of the Finalists were chosen to receive National Merit Scholarships.
NMSC, a not-for-profit corporation that operates without government assistance, was founded in 1955 to conduct the National Merit Scholarship Program. Over the past 67 years, approximately 368,000 outstanding young individuals have won National Merit Scholarships\ worth more than $1.3 billion. The majority of awards offered each year are underwritten by approximately 400 independent corporate and college sponsors that support NMSC’s efforts to recognize scholastically talented youth and encourage the pursuit of academic excellence.