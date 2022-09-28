Tullahoma has produced talented writers. The Tullahoma News recently won nine Tennessee Press Association awards, including first-place awards, and Tullahoma native Brock Colyar, 24, writes for one of the most popular magazines in the nation.
Colyar, a 2016 Tullahoma High School graduate, writes for New York Magazine, which is among the magazines with most wins of National Magazine Awards. Colyar appreciates the support of family, teachers and community members, who encouraged him to write.
Where were you born and raised?
I was born and raised in Tullahoma. Both of my parents, Jeff and Laura Colyar, have lived there most of their lives. I also have two siblings, Reagan Colyar and Nick Judkins, who currently live in Tullahoma as well, in addition to a wonderful sister-in-law, Emily, who works at Robert E. Lee Elementary and three beautiful nieces. I don't come back very often, but it's certainly not rare for me to be daydreaming about being off on a hiking trail somewhere near town instead of being in New York. That's one of the things I miss the most.
Where did you go to high school?
I graduated from Tullahoma High School in 2016. I was a National Merit Scholar and active member of the Math Team and the Student Council while there. Sandy Klonaris, who teaches AP English for juniors at THS, is maybe the first person who encouraged me to write. She taught me, more so than almost anyone else, the importance of a well-rounded, well-informed argument. She's brilliant. Anyone who takes her classes is better prepared to be a well-informed person in this often confusing world.
Would you tell us a bit about your college experience?
I went to Northwestern University outside of Chicago, where I studied gender and sexuality studies and journalism, eventually graduating in 2019 from their Medill School of Journalism. While I was there, I also spent a summer interning at the storied feminist magazine Ms. in Los Angeles, where I covered #MeToo and campus sexual assault. Additionally, I was an intern on the journalist Peggy Orenstein's groundbreaking book Boys & Sex: Young Men on Hookups, Love, Porn, Consent, and Navigating the New Masculinity. Another big shoutout to Kristin Luna and Scott van Velsor, who hired me as an intern reporting about Coffee County when I came home for my first summer after freshman year.
When did you join the team of New York Magazine?
In 2019, I joined New York Magazine's fashion vertical The Cut as an intern. Later that year, I graduated Northwestern a year early and moved to New York and was then hired as the assistant to the editor-in-chief of the entire magazine, David Haskell. I worked that job until early 2021, when I was promoted to "Writer, New York Magazine" and began writing a weekly newsletter and column for The Cut all about New York nightlife called are u coming? Essentially, every week I go out with a different New Yorker and write a diary of our night together. In the past I've gone out with SNL stars, cryptocurrency socialites, psychedelics researchers, pop stars, influencers, DJs, AOC's brother, and even the woman who inspired Sex and the City, Candace Bushnell. I've covered everything from Pride parties with Madonna, Fashion Week, and the Met Gala to raves, frat parties, sex clubs, and the dance music scene in Detroit.
I've also written profiles on everyone from famous podcasters and actresses to novelists, Pulitzer prize winning playwrights, and the highest elected trans politician in the U.S.
Earlier this year I was promoted to features writer for New York Magazine.
What do you enjoy the most?
My favorite part of the job is definitely how much time I get to spend out and about in New York, meeting strangers, interviewing celebrities and non-celebrities, and just trying to figure out what it is that people are talking about or care about at the present moment. It definitely feels like I'm living my Sex and the City fantasy that I dreamed about long before I moved here (I live in Greenpoint, Brooklyn). I also get to spend a lot of time reporting and writing about queer culture, which is something I really care about.
What are some moments in your career you are proud of?
I think my two proudest moments are when I wrote a cover story for New York Magazine in 2020 about underground parties back in the dark days of the pandemic, long before there were vaccines; it was a tricky story to do, but I think captured what it was like at the moment to go partying on the underground scene and memorialized it for those who will look back and wonder what it was like to be in New York during the pandemic. The other moment is when I wrote a big personal essay for the magazine earlier this year about using They/Them pronouns and why I've identified as nonbinary for the past few years.