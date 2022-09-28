2A - BROCK_COLYAR, photo by DeSean McClinton-Holland.jpg

Brock Colyar

 DeSean McClinton-Holland photo

Tullahoma has produced talented writers. The Tullahoma News recently won nine Tennessee Press Association awards, including first-place awards, and Tullahoma native Brock Colyar, 24, writes for one of the most popular magazines in the nation.

Colyar, a 2016 Tullahoma High School graduate, writes for New York Magazine, which is among the magazines with most wins of National Magazine Awards. Colyar appreciates the support of family, teachers and community members, who encouraged him to write.