Austin Peay State University recently congratulated more than 1,500 graduates recognized for earning their degrees in the spring commencement ceremonies on May 4-7, 2021. Locally, among the graduates were Amanda Bailey of Normandy, Kenna Dunn of Manchester, Allie Johnson of Fayetteville, Elizabeth Mason, Tammy Odell, and Emanual Williams, all of Tullahoma.
