The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the fall 2020 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
* Emily Medley of Tullahoma daughter of Julie and Matthew D. Lynch and Eddie L. Medley of Tullahoma
* Michael Komnick of Tullahoma, son of Margaret and David L. Komnick of Tullahoma
* Kinsley Logan of Lynchburg, Tennessee, daughter of Shea and Chris Logan of Lynchburg
* Stephen Sullivan of Manchester, son of Marsha and Stevie B. Sullivan of Manchester
* Taela Bland of Manchester, daughter of Stacey and Christopher E. Bland of Manchester
The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.