The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of the South for the Spring 2020 term. To earn a place on Sewanee’s Dean’s List, a student must earn a minimum grade point average of 3.625 on a 4.0 scale.
* Bahley Drew Minor of Tullahoma is the son of Alicia and Jeremy K. Martin.
* Owen Joseph Zalesak of Tullahoma is the son of Terrie and John T. Zalesak.
* Kinsley LaBraye Logan of Lynchburg is the daughter of Shea and Chris Logan.
* Taela Lisha Bland of Manchester is the daughter of Stacey and Christopher E. Bland.
The University of the South, familiarly known as Sewanee, is an independent liberal arts college located on 13,000 acres atop Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts colleges.