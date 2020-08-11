Two area high school students have been announced as 2020 recipients of the Bechtel Global Scholars Program. Both are children of National Aerospace Solutions, LLC (NAS) employees at Arnold Air Force Base. Each student will receive a $3,000 scholarship from Bechtel Group Foundation.
Emilee Roberson is the daughter of Robin Cashion, Engineering Technician with the NAS Design Engineering Group. Emilee, who graduated from Coffee County Central High School, plans to attend Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee, in the fall to study Mechanical Engineering.
Austin Powell is the son of Stephen Powell, a NAS Data Systems Subject Matter Expert. Austin, who graduated from Cannon County High School, plans to attend University of Alabama in Huntsville in the fall to study Earth System Science with a concentration in Atmospheric Science and Meteorology.
NAS leadership congratulates Emilee and Austin, and wishes them the best in their future endeavors.
About the Bechtel Global Scholars Program
Bechtel Global Scholars is a very competitive program that spans across projects and offices in the U.S. and overseas. The program is administered by Bechtel Group Foundation, which was created in 1954 to support charitable causes in the company’s office and project communities.
There were 150 applicants for the 2020 Bechtel Global Scholars Program and only 25 recipients. Since 2001, the program has awarded $1,209,500 in college funding to 460 students.