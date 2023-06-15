Local music teacher John Duran Wright, a man whose impact on local theater spans several decades, passed away June 5 in Nashville. He was 69 years old.
Wright was a beloved icon in community theater, starring, directing and providing musical direction for a score of performances at the Manchester Arts and South Jackson Civic Center in Tullahoma.
The Millennium Repertory Company called Wright an integral part of with beginnings at the old Arts Center at the beginning all the way through “𝑂𝑙𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑟!” just five months ago.
“He gave a lot of young people around here their start,” Joel Longstreth, MRC Managing Director, said
“John's talent, creativity, and amazing voice will be missed by all of us,” the company announced.
Fellow Actor Samantha Watters recalled sharing the stage with Wright.
“I only had the opportunity to work with John a few times but you could definitely see and feel the passion he had for his craft. He also wanted to help inspire others to do their best and he would give advice on how to take your character to the next level. He held Tony Parties too which I wish I had made it too. They always sounded like a grand/fun time. He loved his theater family and he will be missed!” she said.
Wright’s professional career spanned many decades and began at Coffee County Central High and Coffee County Jr. High, where he taught chorus and was the assistant band director. He also taught in the Tullahoma and Bedford County school systems before returning to Coffee County and teaching music at North Coffee Elementary School since 1995.
North Coffee Principal Adam Clark said Wright had a love for theater and was a dedicated educator.
“He loved anything to do with theater,” Clark said. “He started the program here at North Coffee as far as plays and musicals.”
“He loved music and teaching kids the importance of it. Theater has taken up a lot of his time and passion,” Clark added.
Wright directed the school’s fifth-grade drama presentations, securing a grant though Disney and the Tennessee Performing Arts Company to help stage the school’s shows. The program was then expanded to include third and fourth grades.
These shows, often held at the Manchester Arts Center, were immensely successful with sellout crowds.
Assistant Principal Bobbi Gilley recalled Wright’s contribution to reading nights, when the thespian would dress a Santa Claus.
“Some of our grade levels would put on skits for the parents,” Gilley said. “He was easy to collaborate with. When he was Santa Claus, he really was Santa. He was really elaborate.”
Wright served as the music director for The First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Tullahoma for nine years and later at The Manchester Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 29 years. He also served as the lay speaker and music director of The Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church for many years.
Wright was the father of Lia and Eve, Pappy to Alex, AvaGrace, Annalea, Aevin and 43-year-long husband to Kamilla.
He was born in Knoxville on July 9, 1953, to John H. and Ada B. Wright, John lived in Manchester and graduated from Coffee County Central High in 1971 and Tennessee Technological University in 1978.
Services were Sunday, June 11 at Manchester Cumberland Presbyterian. Burial followed at Hillsboro Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery in Hillsboro.