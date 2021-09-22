Nonprofits selected to receive help from the United Way of Highway 55 will start seeing checks this month.
“The United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and live a vibrant life here at home,” said local United Way Director Ashley Abraham. “For everyone to have a fair chance to succeed, we support these areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income, health, and essentials.”
United Way of Hwy 55 Director Ashley Abraham and board members will present checks to 19 local nonprofits in three counties including Coffee, Moore, and Warren. The Highway 55 chapter will distribute $10,000 during the month of September.
“UWHWY55 partner nonprofits will receive 4 checks this year” Abraham noted. “We appreciate the continued impact our local nonprofits make in our community. From helping injured animals, providing healthcare for the working uninsured, providing financial support, distributing food to those in need, servicing court Appointed Special Advocates for abused children, and many more initiatives that impact our community. We would like to thank our local nonprofits.”
United Way prides itself on being a safe, effective outlet for donors to make a difference in their community.
“We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources, and organize fundraisers so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties.,” Abraham revealed. “We distribute funds strategically to our partner local nonprofits. Nonprofits submit applications and required documents, which our allocation committee reviews every year. Through this process, we identify how organizations in our community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services. We allocate funds to incentivize collaboration and support effective services. By giving to UWHWY55, you are contributing to a strategic effort to make our communities stronger, while supporting many needed missions.”
The allocation selection process is repeated yearly, to invite new nonprofits and previous applicants. United Way strives to protect donated dollars and strategically distribute to several community missions.
To learn more about United Way of Hwy 55 and local nonprofits go to www.highway55unitedway.org, email Ashley Abraham at Director@highway55unitedway.org. You may als0 call (931)-455-5678 or find them on social media at #LIVEUNITED.