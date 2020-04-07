United Way of Highway 55 has named a new director.
Ashley Abraham has taken the reins of the organization, which aims to increase access to health and basic essentials, income and education for residents of Coffee, Moore and Warren Counties.
Prior to being selected to serve as director, Abraham was involved with United Way by helping the organization’s partners and volunteering for events.
Serving as director, Abraham has various responsibilities.
“As the director a large part will be creating relationships, networking and spreading awareness about United Way and how to help,” Abraham said. “The reason why United Way caught my attention and interest was because they help so many local nonprofits with different missions.”
The goal of supporting those in need appealed to Abraham.
“I want to help as many people as possible,” Abraham said.
She urged locals to help the nonprofit fulfill its mission by volunteering and donating.
One of Abraham’s main responsibilities is collecting donations from individuals and businesses.
“All donations get dispersed to our local partner nonprofits,” she said. “So your dollar goes a long way and is distributed within our community.”
Communicating with these partner nonprofits and finding solutions for the challenges they face is also an important aspect of Abraham’s job.
“I will also organize and plan local fundraisers,” she said. “I’d like to continue workshops for our partner nonprofits so they can learn from our local business leaders in expert areas and apply (that knowledge). Honestly the sky is the limit and there are so many different opportunities.”
Abraham enjoys networking and marketing.
“I am a creative mind and people person,” she said. “We have many great ideas, but our first initiative will be to try and develop a strong board. A good board is the backbone of every successful nonprofit organization and it will allow us to create committees for developing those ideas.”
She has a passion for creating opportunities for the local community.
“My professional experience is more retail oriented,” she said. “I received my degree in marketing from Middle Tennessee State University. I worked at Francesca’s (women’s clothing store) in Murfreesboro, Green Hills, and opened the Cool Springs location as the manager.”
Abraham and her husband, Joe Abraham, have four children: Giuliana, Jack, Joey and Walter.
“We moved to Tullahoma six years ago,” she said. “Over the last few years I have volunteered my time to multiple local nonprofits like Partners for Healing. I discovered my love for helping the people in our community and the need for more creative ideas. I also have taught group and private tennis lessons at Lakewood Golf and Country Club. I volunteer my time to coach West and East Middle Schools tennis program.”