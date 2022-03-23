The city’s water source once again impressed inspectors, as the Duck River Utility Commission received a perfect 100% from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Water Resources detailed inspection.
According to DRUC General Manager Randal Braker, two state inspectors spent two days evaluating the DRUC water filtration plant and other facilities, including all buildings, equipment, maintenance records, plant operating procedures and water quality records.
DRUC water, which supplies water to Tullahoma Utilities Authority and all Tullahoma homes and businesses, has earned no lower than a 99% on its detailed water inspection scores for the last three decades, according to Braker. More frequently than not, DRUC receives a perfect 100%. The average inspection score of the DRUC over the last 30 years sits at 99.6%.
DRUC is a regional water authority formed by the cities of Manchester and Tullahoma to supply potable water to the cities and the surrounding communities. Each year, the commission supplies over two billion gallons of ultra-filtered water to approximately 70,000 residents of Manchester, Tullahoma, Coffee County and portions of Bedford, Grundy, Franklin and Moore counties.
Currently the commission supplies over six million gallons of water per day to the communities it serves, with a peak production of nearly nine million gallons per day. The DRUC provides high-quality water directly to the Manchester Water Department in addition to TUA for distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers and several neighboring utilities.
Other utilities receiving Duck River-filtered water include Hillsville Utility District, Moore County Utility Department, Wartrace Water Department, the Town of Bell Buckle and Shelbyville Flat Creek Water. Each utility is not only suppled water but also receives water quality testing services from DRUC’s certified laboratory.
The commission employs a professional staff at its facilities, including environmental engineers and microbiologists, as well as a state-certified water treatment plant operator on-site 24 hours a day.
The Duck River Utility Commission operates water processing facilities on TVA’s Normandy Reservoir capable of producing over 12 million gallons per day, utilizing an advanced treatment process available in only a few communities in the country. This water purification process includes advanced treatment techniques such as hollow fiber membrane ultra-filtration and granular activated carbon contactors, according to Braker. With Normandy Reservoir already providing high-quality source water to the facility, these advanced treatment systems produce ultra-pure water at an economical cost, he said.
In addition to high-quality water provided to its partners and customers, DRUC’s wholesale water rate of $1.25 per thousand gallons remains the lowest in the state, Braker said. This rate has held steady for the last decade, keeping water accessible for all its communities despite more than $22 million in investments in the facilities. The cost of water supplied by DRUC has actually gone down by over 50% over the last 20 years when adjusted for inflation, according to Braker. The availability of low-cost high-quality water offers numerous opportunities for businesses and industries in the area as well as providing local officials with an important recruiting tool for economic development.